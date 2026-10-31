Boiler Explosion Damages Apartment On South Cherry Street In Fayette

EXPLOSION DAMAGE … Significant damage is visible inside Apartment 3 at 305 South Cherry Street in Fayette following a boiler explosion on October 28. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Residents of a Fayette apartment building had to stay elsewhere Wednesday night after a boiler exploded in one of the apartments.

According to the Fayette Fire Department, the call came in at 7:59 p.m. on October 28 for a boiler explosion at 305 South Cherry Street, Apartment 3.

One person was in the apartment’s bedroom when the explosion occurred but was unhurt. Family members were just returning from a store with food for supper at the time, the department reported.

As a safety precaution, the fire department had everyone who lived in the building stay with family members for the night. That direction applied to residents throughout the building, including those living outside the apartment where the explosion occurred.