Gorham Township Trustees Approve Property Listing & Paramedic Training Agreement

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Gorham Township Trustees held their meeting on October 19, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. Trustees approved the October 5 meeting minutes and payments totaling $90,016.03 before reviewing purchase orders.

Maintenance employee Tyler Miller reported on mowing, equipment repairs, and planned tile work along Road S. Assistant Fire Chief Matt Welch discussed vehicle service issues, a new extractor purchase, and employee benefits offered by neighboring departments.

Trustees were then presented an option to revise the paramedic education sponsorship and service commitment agreement, including a maximum amount of $12,000. Trustees approved the agreement 3-0, contingent upon review and clearance by Prosecuting Attorney Luke Jones. Training will be limited to two employees annually.

A separate 3-0 vote approved Michigan-to-Ohio paramedic license reciprocity and related licensing fees for an employee who contractually agrees to work 12 hours per pay period for six months. Trustee Jeff Martin relayed a request to restore a driveway entrance along Road R following a road project. Trustees suggested repairing the entrance.

Trustee Brian Towers then presented proposals for selling township property along State Route 66. Trustees voted 3-0 to hire Whalen Realty and Auction Ltd. to list the 10.316-acre property at $13,000 per acre for four to six weeks.

Fiscal Officer Lauren Lester then reported receiving the completed 2027 EMS contract. Trustees also approved investigating OTARMA reimbursement for a backup camera and continuing coverage at the current level following receipt of a $21,198 invoice. The meeting was then adjourned at 9:44 p.m.