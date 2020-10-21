“THE VILLAGE REPORTER” ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

The male Athlete of the Week is Edgerton football player Gannon Ripke. Last week in their 34-22 win over Ayersville in the Division VII playoffs, Ripke rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns and forced a fumble.

The female Athlete of the Week is Pettisville volleyball player Paris Coopshaw. In wins last week over Fayette and Edon, Coopshaw totaled 25 and 51 digs, respectively.