Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)
The male Athlete of the Week is Edgerton football player Gannon Ripke. Last week in their 34-22 win over Ayersville in the Division VII playoffs, Ripke rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns and forced a fumble.
The female Athlete of the Week is Pettisville volleyball player Paris Coopshaw. In wins last week over Fayette and Edon, Coopshaw totaled 25 and 51 digs, respectively.
Be the first to comment on "“THE VILLAGE REPORTER” ATHLETES OF THE WEEK"