Book Signing With Bobbi Crisenbery At The Bryan Main Library

Local author, Bobbi Crisenbery will be holding a book signing at the Bryan Main Library to promote her book, Relationships: After Counseling Men for Seven Years on Monday, July 19 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

Bobbi Crisenbery is an International Counselor, Spiritual Director, and now an author. Bobbi was inspired to write her book, Relationships: After Counseling Men for Seven Years, after spending years as a counselor.

The book is meant to be a tool to help others make positive changes in their relationships, whether that be with a significant other, friend, or family member.

When asked who the book was geared for, Bobbi stated that the book is great for anyone to read, who is a teen and older, and can also be used in group discussions, such as in a book club, church group, etc.

If you would like to learn more about Bobbi Crisenbery and her book, you can visit her two websites at www.bcrisenberyrelationships.com and www.livenotsurviveandexist.com.

The book signing will be held in the upstairs Adult Dept. of the Bryan Main Library. Attendants will get to meet Bobbi Crisenbery, and copies of Relationships: After Counseling Men for Seven Years will be available to purchase. Snacks and refreshments will be provided by the library.

The Bryan Main Library is located at 107 East High Street. For more information, please contact Kylee Alemdar at 833-633-7323 ext. 274.