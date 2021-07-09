Museum Of Fulton County Hosting Interactive Murder Mystery Event

Wauseon, OH – A scream in the night, bloody footprints, and a museum full of artifacts. Love a good mystery? Grab your friends, become the detective, and follow the clues to solve the Murder at the Museum.

This interactive event will take place on Saturday, July 24th, 2021 at 4pm. Prepaid reservations are required and tickets for this event are $20 a piece and can be purchased online at museumoffultoncounty.org or by calling 419-337-7922.

This program is brought to you by the Museum of Fulton County which features the permanent exhibit “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, and Making the Future,” The Legacy Shop, as well as special exhibits and events.

It is located at 8848 State Highway 108 Wauseon, OH across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds Exit 34 on the Ohio Turnpike.

The Museum is open Monday through Saturday 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm. Admission is $8 Adults 16 and up, $7 Seniors, $3 for Children ages 6-15, Members and Children under 6 are Free.