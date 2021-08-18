Bradley Mosier (1951-2021)

Bradley Kent Mosier, age 69, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 16, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle.

Brad is survived by his loving wife, Christine Mosier (Rupp), of 44 years. They were married on October 15, 1977 in Wauseon, Ohio. Together they had three children: Joe, Meghan (Jason) Evans, and Tommy.

He will be fondly remembered by his two grandchildren Drew and Lena Evans along with his parents, brothers, sisters and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

Brad was the first child of Dwain and Kathryn Mosier (Ackerman) born on December 23, 1951 in Sterling, Kansas. He is a graduate of Flanagan High School (1970) and Southern Illinois University (1974).

He served in Haiti for two years aiding in agricultural development. Brad served as a Sunday School teacher for over 40 years. He also served as a church deacon and elder.

Brad worked in carpentry and driving truck loyally throughout his life. Brad was an advisor for 4-H poultry participants, sharing his knowledge that he grew up with as a child while poultry farming with his father.

Brad lived to serve God and others, lending a hand or giving up his seat whenever anyone was in need.

Visitation will be held at Central Mennonite Church in Archbold, Ohio on August 20, 2021 from 3 pm to 8 pm. A service of remembrance will be held at Central Mennonite Church on August 21, 2021 at 2:30 PM. Internment will be prior to the service in a private service at Pettisville Cemetery. The service will be live streamed at 2:30 PM from Central’s Facebook page

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and Mennonite Central Committee. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

