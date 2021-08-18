Marilyn Gee (1942-2021)

Marilyn Kathryn (Dickman) Gee, age 79, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 in Swanton Valley Nursing Center. She was born May 24, 1942 in Wauseon, Ohio to the late Lawrence and Adelia Dickman.

She married Jerry L. Gee, Sr. on December 22, 1962 and he preceded her in death on January 23, 2015. Marilyn was a supervisor of the school kitchen for Wauseon Schools until her retirement.

She was know by generations of children as the “Lunch Lady”. She was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio and enjoyed sewing and gardening.

Her greatest love was her grandchildren and grandchildren and family was very important. She was self-less and gave everything she could to help others. She also loved the school children she spent years caring for.

Survivors include her daughter, Josie (Rob) Temple, Wauseon, Ohio; sister, Carol Edmondson, Ashburn, Georgia; sister-in-law, Val Dickman; grandson, Kaleb Leahy, Wauseon, Ohio; great-grandchildren, James, Silas and Miles; great-granddaughter, Adalyn. Several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jerry Sr., her son, Jerry, Jr. One sister and two brothers.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Gee family, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 in Emmaus Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 in the church. Pastor Steve Geske will officiate. Interment will be private. Fellowship luncheon will follow the funeral services Saturday in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Alzheimer’s Association. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.

