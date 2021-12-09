BREAKING NEWS: Fulton County Humane Society Gifted New Home

NEW HOME … Pictured is the new home for the Fulton County Humane Society. The building is located at 22450 County Road F in Archbold. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Fulton County Humane Society has been donated a new building that will be the home for all animals in the county that need their help. The building, located at 22450 County Road F in Archbold, is a 10,000 plus square foot building with 3 and ¼ acres of land.

According to the Humane Society, legal paperwork still has to be completed but they are hoping to be in a position to move in by the end of the year.

The previous building fund that the Humane Society was raising money for will now be used to renovate the new building and install the necessary equipment for the animals such as kennels.

Carpeting will also have to be removed and repair work will have to be completed on the heating and cooling system. A washer and dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, utility sinks, and other items will also have to be purchased and installed.

A post made by the Humane Society states the following. “The animals of Fulton County have been given an amazing gift! We have a building!!!”

The post goes on to thank an “incredible, generous community member” for donating the building. The member of the community that donated the building would like to remain anonymous.

With the deadline approaching fast for the Humane Society to vacate their current building, this donation could not have come soon enough.

Now the animals of Fulton County will have a home available for them when they need one.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com