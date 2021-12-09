Donna Lorntz (1932-2021)

Donna Jean (Jeanne) Lorntz, 88, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Friday, November 26, 2021. Jeanne was born December 30, 1932, in Kunkle, Ohio, the youngest daughter of Harry Clifton and Clara Frances (Eberly) Bistline.

She graduated from West Unity High School. Jeanne worked for General Telephone Company for 20 years, retiring in 1985. She was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church for 70 years.

She was a member of the Church Women United. In her free time, Jeanne enjoyed cooking, canning tomatoes, traveling, and playing games with her friends and family. She especially cherished the visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, enjoying their playful antics.

Surviving are four children, Michael Lorntz of Bryan, Ohio, Linda (Robert) Bell of Fremont, Ohio, Laura (Craig) Wolin of Toledo, Ohio, and Mark Lorntz of Bryan, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Valerie Arnold, Veronica (Matt) Cain, Alexandra (Victor) Bell-Lesisz, Emily (Pastor Luke) Nagy, Natalie (John) Harvey, Rachel (Adam) Zimmermann, and Reid Wolin; 12 great-grandchildren, Kiarra, Wyatt, Lucy, Henry, Phinehas, Aliza, Josiah, Hezekiah, Drew, Rory, Rylie, and Noah; two sisters-in-law, Barb (Roger) Bennett of Bryan, Ohio and Anna Mae Borges of Sacramento, California; and many nieces and nephews.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Glenn Lorntz; two brothers, Morris Bistline and infant Marion Bistline; two sisters, Edna Breese and Naomi Lehman.

A celebration of life for Jeanne will be held December 20, 2021, at Faith United Methodist Church, 225 East Butler Street, Bryan, Ohio with Pastor Eric Dailey officiating. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am with the service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com