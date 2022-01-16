Bret Barrett (1960-2022)

Facebook

Bret Eugene Barrett was born on November 5, 1960 in Bowling Green, Ohio. He passed away on January 9, 2022. He graduated from Rossford High School in 1979.

He loved playing drums in high school, going to Van Halen concerts, golfing, watching Ohio State and Green Bay Packer football games.

He was a member of the U.S. College Wind Band and toured Europe with them. He was proud to be an Army veteran and had been stationed in Hawaii.

He received a Bachelor’s degree in Business from University of Toledo. He worked at Key Bank and Seagate Benefits.

The job he loved most was being a hot dog vendor in downtown Toledo during summers.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jane and Jim Hays, Loretta and Glen Barrett, and his uncle, Steve Hays.

He is survived by his mother, Gloria Kay Barrett, his father, Gene (Janeen) Barrett, his sister, Kris (Jim) Daugherty, best friend, David (Gwen) Brailsford, aunt, Sandy Hays, uncle, Duane (Rowena) Barrett, cousins Sharla (Lindy) Kirkingburg, Brian (Lori) Hays, Jodi Hays, Angela Barrett, and step-siblings, Cheri (Mike) Ryan and Brian (Jen) Holl.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 17th at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 5520 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, Ohio. Family visitation will be at 10:00am and the service at 11:00am. He will be interred at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier, Ohio in a private family service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions to Northwest Ohio Area Office on Aging Foundation, % Passport Program, 2155 Arlington Ave., Toledo, Ohio.