Sunday, June 30, 2024
The Village Reporter
Sports

Brian Becher Steps Down As Archbold Wrestling Coach After 22 Years

Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

After coaching the Archbold wrestling program for 22 years, Brian Becher is stepping down to become the new superintendent for Ayersville Local Schools.

His new role starts with a three-year contract from July 8.

During his time as coach, the Archbold wrestling program achieved a lot, with 67 state qualifiers, 26 state placers, five high school All-Americans, and four state champions.

Becher also won several coaching awards, including the 2023 NFHS Ohio and Section 2 Coach of the Year awards.

In addition to his local impact, Becher has also contributed to wrestling on a national level, working with Team USA at various international championships and camps.

He feels positive about the future of the Archbold program and the support it has from the community.

 

