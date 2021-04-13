Brian Gray (1959-2021)

Brian Jay Gray, 61, passed away in his home, surrounded by his loving family on April 8, 2021. There was never a person in need that Brian didn’t help. He and Mary’s words always were, “Our front door is forever open, and there is always room for one more at our table.” He treated every stranger as a friend and loved his family with all of his heart.

He kissed his sons as much as his daughters and told his children he loved them at least once a day. He adored all of his grandchildren and celebrated every new birth. Brian worked hard for 38 years at Jeep to provide for his family.

He loved his team at Jeep and they often referred to him as their work dad. He mentored many and was admired for his work ethic. He truly cared about his role as Team Leader.

Every Sunday their home was full of family, friends and the aroma of delicious home cooked food because Sundays were for God and family, but Saturday was for Notre Dame football. Brian loved to cook and was especially proud of his soups on New Year’s Day.

Brian’s humor was exceptional and his Irish wit was above all others. He dearly loved to laugh and a good joke or limerick never went unnoticed. Tradition seeped through his veins as he often said, “Tradition is who you are and not what you do.”

Praying the rosary every morning was his daily routine, just like his father before him and his father before that. Standing alongside his beloved wife Mary, raising their children to love one another was the most important thing on Earth to him. Brian believed when you love your family, everyone you meet becomes family.

Brian will be passionately missed by the love of his life and bride of 36 years, Mary (McGranahan) Gray, and his legacy will live on through his children Adam (Caryn) Gray, Emily (Matthew) Whitely, Oliver (Lizzie) Gray, Adeline (Jacob) Ransom, Isabelle (Zachary) Thomas, and Elliott Gray; grandchildren, Raegan, Reese, Liam, Mick, Sophie, Lily, Killian, Cormick, Ivy, Vivienne, and Adelita. Brian will be greatly missed by his sisters, Peg Hayden and Bridget Gray; several nieces and nephews, and many loving friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Patricia; brother, Dennis; and sister, Pat. He is also survived by his aunt, Cheryl Kornfeld; uncle, Barry Wilhite; sister-in-law, Kathy Gray; and sister, Debra Mills.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 at Holy Trinity Church in Swanton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity School – Tuition Assistance Fund. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com