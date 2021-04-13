Ian Smallman (1946-2021)

Ian John Smallman, 74, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was born July 21, 1946, in Wauseon to the late Lee Frank Smallman and Eva Belle (Price) Smallman.

Ian was a butcher for Dinner Bell Foods for 23 years. Afterward that he drove a truck for various companies until his retirement. In his retirement he spent time making things out of recycled items, gardening, and playing cornhole. He had a love for Sprint car racing, Ohio State football, and his family.

Left to share his memory are his wife of 57 years, Dorothy; daughters, Cynthia (Joel) Wreede and Rhonda (Thomas) Hardy; sons, John Ray Smallman and Scott Robert (Kim) Smallman; grandchildren, Deb (Robbie) Reed, Tim (Lindsay) Hardy, Shay Smallman, Amber (Jeremy) Ruger, and Jozlyn Smallman; and great-grandchildren, Amelia, Audrey, and Josie.

He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley and Bonnie; and brothers, Frank and Nelson.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the family farm, 6513 U.S. 20 Metamora.

