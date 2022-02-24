Brown Applauds Biden Administration Plan To Impose Stricter Sanctions On Russia In Response To Its Invasion Of Ukraine

Facebook

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, released the following statement applauding the Biden administration’s plan to impose stricter economic and financial sanctions on Russia and Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia’s unprovoked assault on Ukraine is an affront to freedom and democracy the world over. This attack will be met with united, decisive action by the United States and our allies.”

“Vladimir Putin chose war, he is unleashing senseless death and destruction on the Ukrainian people, and he will face the consequences.”

“President Biden has made it clear the U.S. and our allies and partners will impose the strongest sanctions Russia has ever seen, and I will work with the Biden Administration to implement them against Russian officials and oligarchs who prop up Putin’s regime.”

“Now is not the moment for partisan division – Americans stand united with all our NATO allies, and we pray for the people of Ukraine.”