Brown Helps Reintroduce Bill To Fund Gun Violence Prevention Research At The CDC

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As 2020 marked the deadliest year for gun violence in the last 20 years, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) joined Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-MA) and Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) to reintroduce the Gun Violence Prevention Research Act to fund research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on firearms safety and gun violence prevention.

The legislation would authorize $50 million in funding each fiscal year for the next five years at the CDC to study gun violence. According to the Gun Violence Archive, at least 43,495 people lost their lives due to gun violence in 2020 as firearms sales have surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Already this year, too many Ohioans have lost their lives to gun violence,” Brown said. “In addition to our efforts to close existing loopholes and strengthen background checks, research done at the CDC will give us the data and research we need as we work to end the cycle of violence and prevent more lives lost to gun violence.”

A copy of legislation can be found HERE.

Gun safety groups endorsing the legislation include: Stop Hand Gun Violence, March for Our Lives, Brady: United Against Gun Violence, Everytown for Gun Safety, CeaseFire PA, North Carolinians Against Gun Violence, States United to Prevent Gun Violence, States United to Prevent Gun Violence, Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence, Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence, Women Against Gun Violence (CA), Arizonans for Gun Safety, Iowans for Gun Safety, Hoosiers Concerned About Gun Violence, Michigan Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, Colorado Ceasefire, Gun Sense NH, a project of Granite State Progress, Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah, MOKS Grandparents Against Gun Violence, Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence, Safe Tennessee Project, Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort Educational Fund, and Women Against Gun Violence.

In addition to Brown, Senators co-sponsoring the legislation include: Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Bob Casey (D-PA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Jack Reed (D-RI), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Chris Coons (D-DE), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Tina Smith (D-MN), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Tom Carper (D-DE), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Mark Warner (D-VA), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Angus King (D-ME) and Gary Peters (D-MI).

House Members co-sponsoring the legislation include: Jake Auchincloss (MA-04), Joyce Beatty (OH-03), Don Beyer (VA-08), Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01), Salud Carbajal (CA-24), Ed Case (HI-01), David Cicilline (RI-01), Yvette Clarke (NY-09), Steve Cohen (TN-09), Jim Cooper (TN-05), Madeleine Dean (PA-04), Peter DeFazio (OR-04), Val Demings (FL-10), Ted Deutch (FL-22), Adriano Espaillat (NY-13), Dwight Evans (PA-03), Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07), Bill Foster (IL-11), Raúl Grijalva (AZ-03), Jim Himes (CT-04), Steven Horsford (NV-04), Hank Johnson (GA-04), Mondaire Jones (NY-17), Dan Kildee (MI-05), Barbara Lee (CA-13), Alan Lowenthal (CA-47), Doris Matsui (CA-06), Jerry McNerney (CA-09), Joe Morelle (NY-25), Stephanie Murphy (FL-07), Joe Neguse (CO-02), Chellie Pingree (ME-01), Mark Pocan (WI-02), Deborah Ross (FL-15), Lucille Roybal-Allard (CA-40), John Sarbanes (MD-03), Jan Schakowsky (IL-09), Albio Sires (NJ-08), Chris Smith (NJ-04), Jackie Speier (CA-14), Thomas Suozzi (NY-03), Mark Takano (CA-41), Paul Tonko (NY-20), Lori Trahan (MA-03), Juan Vargas (CA-51), Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12), John Yarmuth (KY-03).