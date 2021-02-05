OPINION: Senate Democrats Refuse To Reopen Schools Even After Teachers Vaccinated

Feb. 5, 2021, Fairfax, Va.—Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement in response to the Senate rejecting on a 50-50 vote an amendment by Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) that would have blocked emergency COVID relief funds to schools that refuse to reopen even after teachers have been vaccinated:

“It is inexcusable for Senate Democrats to endorse the government sanctioned child abuse by local teachers unions who refuse to teach under any circumstances. The fact that Senate Democrats refused to deny federal monies to schools which refuse to reopen even though the teachers have been vaccinated is an admission that when it comes to public education, Democrats believe that the needs of children are the lowest priority.”

To view online: https://getliberty.org/2021/02/senate-democrats-refuse-to-reopen-schools-even-after-teachers-vaccinated/