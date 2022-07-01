Bryan Area Foundation Accepting Applications For Adult Education Scholarships

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) Above, Amy Miller, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO, and Tom Turnbull, Bryan Area Foundation Scholarship Chair, review candidates for the Bryan Area Foundation adult continuing education scholarships.

Interested applicants looking for financial assistance to go back to school and further their education can apply for one of the following scholarships:

•The Chris and Mary Thaman Scholarship, awarded to a Williams County resident that has completed at least one year of post-secondary education following graduation from high school and is currently employed in some capacity to support their education.

•The Harlan G. and Ernestine B. Spangler Continuing Education Scholarship, given annually to a Williams County resident pursuing a certificate program or an associate or bachelor’s degree in any accredited college, university, or technical school. The recipient must be a high school graduate, at least 25 years of age, and returning to school after being in the workforce for at least five years. This includes being a homemaker. Selection will be based on financial need.

•The Robert F. Flightner Memorial Law Enforcement Scholarship, open to all law enforcement officers in Williams County for continued training and education.

Instructions and applications are on the Bryan Area Foundation website. The deadline is Friday, July 15, 2022.