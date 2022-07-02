Pennie Russell (1954-2022)

Facebook

Pennie Russell, age 68, of Delta, passed away Friday morning July 1, 2022 at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

She was born March 11, 1954 to the late Kenneth Hogrefe and Colleen (Swartzlander) Hogrefe. Pennie was a graduate of Delta High School.

On January 27, 1973 she married James E. Russell and together shared 34 years together until his passing on November 23, 2007. Pennie was a lifelong homemaker.

Her greatest blessing came through loving her grandchildren. She loved to support their activities and enjoyed watching them grow into responsible young men and women.

Pennie is survived by her children, Joseph Russell of Toledo, Jered Russell of Bowling Green, OH, Jill Russell of Delta and Jenna (Jesse) Flores of Delta; brothers, Rocco (Ang) Hogrefe, Kylle (Jenny) Hogrefe, Nikk (Luann) Hogrefe; sister, Lynne (Jim) Clay and grandchildren, Anthony, Jayda, Jakob, Paige, Paxton, Jaxon, Jessa and Jayden.

Friends may visit from 2-8 PM on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; where a funeral service for Pennie will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday. Interment will be private for the family at Young Cemetery in Liberty Center at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family for the future college tuition of her grandchildren.