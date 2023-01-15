Bryan Area Foundation Accepting Nominees For Good Citizen Award

Do you know someone who lives in Bryan that has made our community better?

Consider nominating them for the prestigious Howard C. and Mary Allene Hawk Good Citizen Award.

The Bryan Area Foundation is accepting nominations for this distinguished honor until Wednesday, February 1.

Once the winner is picked, we will celebrate their accomplishments this fall.

Pictured are Amy Miller, President/CEO of the Bryan Area Foundation and Steve Hess, Vice-Chair of the Bryan Area Foundation, reviewing possible candidates for the award.

If you would like to help recognize a Bryan, Ohio, resident that deserves this distinction, visit http://ow.ly/hnn150MqpEg for nomination criteria and forms.

But don’t wait! The deadline is fast approaching!