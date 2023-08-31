Bryan Area Foundation Awards Continuing Education Scholarship

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSCHOLARSHIP AWARDED … Congratulations to Tyecyn (Ty) Towns on receiving the Harlan and Ernestine Spangler Continuing Education Scholarship for $2,000. This annual scholarship is awarded to a Williams County resident who is at least 25 years old and returning to school from at least five years in the workforce. Pictured is Ty (left) accepting the scholarship from Kirk Vashaw (right), representing the Spangler Family. Ty studies at Western Governors University and is earning his Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. He will be the new third-grade teacher at Stryker Local Schools this fall and hopes to be a basketball coach someday. Best of luck to Ty in his new position, and thanks to the Spangler Family for helping to make his dreams come true!