Bryan Area Foundation Contributes To Development Of Dog Park

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

DOG PARK … Whippet/Beagle mix Lexi and Shih Tzu Charlie are excited that the Bryan Area Foundation is awarding the Williams County Parks a $20,000 grant to help develop the Goldie Newman Dog Park at 7424 State Route 15, Bryan, Ohio. To open in late summer or early fall of 2025 from dawn to dusk, the new park will feature two separate gated sections with a large dog side at 0.75 acres and a small dog side at 0.30 acres. The park will also have pedestrian entry gates, benches, waste stations, and lighting surrounded by a chain-link fence. If interested in financially supporting the park with a memorial bench, waste stations, or other needs, contact Williams County Engineer Todd Roth at 419.636.2454, ext. 2101. Pictured during the check presentation are Lexi and her owner, Williams County Highway Safety Director Steve Humphrey, Williams County Park Commissioner Rod Miller, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Committee member Mike Johnson, Charlie and his owner Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller, Williams County Park Commissioner Robert Tressler, and Williams County Engineer Todd Roth.