Instructor Reunites With Former Student During Summer Work Experience

TEACHER-STUDENT REUNITED … Stephanie Pippin, Veterinary Assisting Instructor at Four County Career Center, is spending eight days this summer gaining hands-on experience at Northwest Veterinary Hospital in Delta. This professional development opportunity is part of FCCC’s Summer Work Experience program, which allows instructors to reconnect with industry trends and practices to bring fresh insights back to their classrooms. What makes Pippin’s experience even more meaningful is the chance to work alongside one of her former students, Dr. Grace Norden, who now serves as a veterinarian at the hospital. The experience has come full circle, with teacher and former student now collaborating as professionals in the field. During her time at the clinic, Pippin has been actively involved in patient care, assisting with animal restraints, and performing various veterinary technician duties. The immersive experience provides her with up-to-date, real-world knowledge she will integrate into her curriculum this fall. Pictured (L to R): Dr. Grace Norden, Veterinarian; Summer Squire, Vet Tech; and Stephanie Pippin, FCCC Instructor.