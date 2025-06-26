Bryan Area Foundation Offering Continuing Education Scholarships

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CONTINUING EDUCATION … Bryan Area Foundation Scholarship Committee Chair Dr. Jason Kunsman, on the left, and Bryan Area Foundation President and CEO Amy Miller, on the right, are encouraging all Williams County residents interested in returning to school, but needing financial assistance, to apply for one of the adult continuing education scholarships offered by the Foundation. Scholarships available are: The Robert F. Flightner Memorial Law Enforcement Scholarship, The Harlan G. and Ernestine B. Spangler Continuing Education Scholarship, and The Chris and Mary Thaman Scholarship. All instructions and applications can be found on the Bryan Area Foundation website under the scholarship tab. But don’t wait! The deadline is Friday, July 18.