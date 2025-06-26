Four Northwest Ohio Regional Airports Receive Federal Awards

PRESS RELEASE – Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) announced four federal aviation awards totaling $1,433,909 to support critical infrastructure upgrades at rural and regional airports across Northwest Ohio.

Funded through the FY25 Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) program, the awards will modernize facilities in Fremont, Kelley’s Island, Port Clinton, and Defiance, boosting the region’s aviation economy and workforce while enhancing long-term safety and service capacity in Defiance, Erie, Ottawa, and Sandusky Counties.

“These awards represent smart, targeted investment in transportation infrastructure – the backbone of our Northwest Ohio region,” said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09). “These facilities are lifelines for emergency access, business development, and future aviation growth.

From snow removal equipment in Fremont, to major runway and taxiway improvements in Port Clinton, and Defiance, to long-overdue safety enhancements on Kelley’s Island, these projects support the skilled labor and small businesses that keep our airports running and our communities connected.”

“Thanks to continued federal support, Ohio will continue to be a leader in flight at airports both big and small for generations to come.”

“We appreciate this recognition as this is one small step in the process going forward, to improve our airport safety and efficiency,” said Ron Ehrbar, Mayor of Kelley’s Island.

“On behalf of the Sandusky County Regional Airport Authority, we thank Congresswoman Kaptur for helping us to receive this federal investment,” said Michael Russell, Airport Manager for Sandusky County Regional Airport. “We greatly appreciate her support and look forward to her next visit to see the new equipment in action!”

The specific awards include:

•$387,600 for the Sandusky County Regional Airport in Fremont to replace snow removal equipment that has reached the end of its useful life;

•$361,361 for the Village of Kelleys Island to fund the second phase of an Environmental Assessment for planned runway safety improvements, including the relocation of Monaghan Road;

•$572,302 for the Erie-Ottawa International Airport in Port Clinton to begin design work for rehabilitation of runways and taxiways;

•$112,646 for the Defiance Memorial Airport to design reconstruction of deteriorating taxi lanes and apron pavement.

This new federal investment delivered by Congresswoman Kaptur follows $342K awarded to Fulton County Airport in March, 2025, $1 Million awarded to Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in October, 2024, and over $7 Million awarded across Erie-Ottawa International Airport, Middle Bass Island Airport, and Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in September, 2024.