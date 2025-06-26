Teen Sailor Max Oberlin Shares Adventures With Bryan Rotary Club

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SAILING ADVENTURES … Max Oberlin shared about his sailing adventures to the Bryan Rotary Club. Oberlin,18 is the son of Lisa and Cliff Oberlin and began sailing at age ten in Charlevoix, Michigan. He became familiar with sailing on the Great Lakes and last summer was fortunate to be part of a crew on a boat that sailed in the oldest and longest annual fresh water race, Chicago to Mackinac Island. The unpredictable weather and fickle winds on Lake Michigan make the 333 mile race a supreme test. In May of this year, Oberlin crewed in another race, the Spinnaker Cup which begins in San Francisco Bay, goes under the Golden Gate Bridge and out into the Pacific Ocean down to Monterey, California. Oberlin will be a senior in high school this upcoming year and after graduation, he hopes to sail in college next year. Pictured are Lisa Oberlin, Max Oberlin, Cliff Oberlin.