Bryan Area Foundation’s PIP Awards $6,275 To Beauty For All Ages

GRANT MONEY … Beauty for All Ages, a nonprofit that provides free professional hair services to residents in assisted living and nursing homes, was the women’s giving circle, Power in the Purse (PIP) $6,275 third-quarter grant winner. President and founder Amber Gebers will use the funds to help expand the organization’s outreach and partner with additional stylists in other facilities throughout Williams County, ensuring more individuals will benefit from essential grooming services, which will uplift their spirits and enhance their dignity. Pictured during the check presentation in front of Bryan, Ohio’s skilled nursing care facility, Majestic Care, one of Beauty for All Ages’ locations, are Sailor Spangler, PIP member Ann Spangler, Amber Gebers, and PIP members Jeanette Roberts, Karin Bowers, Amy Miller, Michelle Henricks, Helene Moog, and Georgetta Kuhman. PIP, in its tenth year, has donated over $247,000 to 46 local projects in Northwest Ohio. If you would like to make a difference in our community, please contact PIP representatives at the Bryan Area Foundation.