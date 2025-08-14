Wauseon Chamber Of Commerce Names New Director

PRESS RELEASE – Alex Cook, along with his family, owns Red Rambler Coffees and Ramblin’ Reds Brewing right here in Wauseon.

Originally from Bedford, Michigan, Alex began his career working throughout the greater Toledo area, where he focused on building connections and strengthening communities.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University with a concentration in public agencies and small business management.

In addition, he carries certifications from the National Recreation and Park Association, blending real-world experience with a forward-thinking vision for community development.

Over the past decade, Alex has dedicated himself to public service including key roles within the Toledo Parks system and continues to serve in the Air National Guard.

These experiences have given him a deep understanding of what it takes to build strong systems and, more importantly, strong communities.

Since opening his businesses, Alex and his family have grown to love Wauseon. Through conversations with local residents both in and outside of Red Rambler, he felt called to support the mission of the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce.

He is excited about the opportunity to help Wauseon thrive as a hub for business, culture, and community and looks forward to the chance to lead that effort as Executive Director.