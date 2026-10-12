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Bryan Area Foundation’s Welcome Home Scholarship Names First Recipient

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A Bryan High School graduate who has returned to Bryan to begin her career was named the first recipient of the Bryan Area Foundation’s Welcome Home Scholarship during halftime of Friday night’s homecoming football game.

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