Bryan Athletic Boosters Receive $10,000 Donation From Premier Bank

Defiance, OH (August 15, 2023) – Premier Bank recently donated a check to the Bryan Athletic Boosters for $10,000.

The funds will be used to renovate and upgrade the current Bryan Golden Bear Stadium and address the need to improve some of the facilities utilized by all ages in the recreation park and former Washington School land.

“This donation, as well as partnerships with organizations like Premier Bank, allow us to provide the finest facilities and highest level of excellence for our student-athletes, athletic programs, and beyond,” explained Jason Brown, Vice President, Bryan Athletic Boosters.

“We are truly grateful to our loyal alumni, community members, family, friends, and corporate contributors over the years for their continued support of our projects!”

“We are proud to support the Bryan Athletic Boosters through this capital improvement project! Soon, student athletes and the local community will have access to state of the art facilities.” said Trish Gelsomino, Foundation Giving Coordinator, Premier Bank. “Together we can spread kindness and make the Bryan community stronger!”

For more information regarding the Bryan Booster Club, please call 419-553-6054 or visit BryanAthleticBoosters.com.