BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: South Portland Street Extension Approved

STREET EXTENSION … Shown is the current end of South Portland Street. Where the current dirt path is, is where construction will begin. South Portland Street will be extended to Fountain Grove Drive. When construction is complete, the “No Motor Vehicles sign will be removed. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

The Bryan City Council meeting on May 1 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call. All five council members, Richard Hupe, Judy Yahraus, John Betts, Mary Leatherman, and Jim Kozumplik were in attendance.