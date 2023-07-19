EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Edgerton To Adjust Council Meeting Times Starting September

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Edgerton Village Council met on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. Present were councilors Pam Wampler, Leslie Vanausdale, Jason Gruver, Chuck Wallace, Sharon Blinzler, and Lance Bowsher.

Also present were Mayor Robert Day, Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles, and Fiscal Officer Denise Knecht.

First approved were the minutes from the June 5, 2023 meeting as presented before council welcomed Crystal Meyer for a healthcare presentation.

Meyer is the Executive Director of the Archbold based Northern Buckeye Health Plan, which contracts with a wide array of health services to obtain the lowest prices possible.

After council thanked Meyer for her presentation, they listened to Mayor Day’s report. Mayor Day thanked the recreation department for their transition to the older complex and for how well they handled the Bulldog Bash.

Homecoming week starts Thursday night, and Mayor Day thanked the street department for cleaning the streets in preparation. The parade is going back to the older direction this year.

Administrator Fitzcharles then went over financial details that were discussed during the financial committee session, highlighting the buildup of the village’s cash balance trend to just under 8 million dollars. The credit card review from June 16th was approved as presented, as were the bills.

Officer Krill said the transition has gone really well because of how great the team has come together, all working on several projects at the moment.

Officer Krill then thanked council for how great they’ve been with working with the police, as well as remarked that the railroad crossings will soon be fixed -hopefully in time for the festival.

Then approved was a reclassification removing the probationary status from one of the newest officers.

Also approved was a payment for the water tower project, Ohio Department of Development funds were accepted and in turn used to pay an invoice for the Brownfield Remediation Project, and the bills list as presented.

The Edgerton Village Council then made a motion to approve the purchase of a village cart before discussing possible options for future meetings.

The next session will see a motion to move meetings, starting September 6, to the first and third Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m.

A motion was then made to enter into executive session at 8:16 regarding a public employee.

Anna can be reached at anna@thevillagereporter.com