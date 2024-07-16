Verna Davis (1940 – 2024)

News Article Views: 161

(Owned Beauty Salon With Twin Sister)

Verna M. Davis, age 84, of Wauseon, passed away on July 15, 2024, at the Swanton Valley Healthcare Center.

Verna was a cosmetologist, and owned her own salon, Twin Sisters Beauty Salon, with her twin sister, Vivian.

Verna was born on March 8, 1940, in Delta, to the late Leon and Calla (Sattler) Davis. Verna loved to read and knit.

Surviving Verna is her niece, Brenda (Roger) Newman; nephew, Charles (Joann Miller) Davis; niece-in-law, Joan Grieser; great-nieces and great-nephews, Bethany, Katherine, Matthew, Reuben, Henry, George, Joseph, Josephine, Kathleen, and Billie Jo; and many great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Winona Grieser; brother, Cecil Davis; twin sister, Vivian; and nephew, William “Bill” Grieser.

Visitation for Verna will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2024, from 10am to 11am, at Tedrow Mennonite Church. A memorial service will follow visitation at 11am, with Pastor Doug King officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Tedrow Mennonite Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Davis family.