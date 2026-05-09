Bryan Graduation To Include Memorial For Late Student Jennavieve Ebersole

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

MEMORIAL … Pictured is Jennavieve Ebersole and her mother Michelle Wasson.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGER REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Bryan City Schools has confirmed that a memorial tribute will be included during the Class of 2026 graduation ceremony to honor Jennavieve Ebersole, a student who died in a 2024 car crash.

According to an official statement released by the district, the tribute will include a memorial chair, the use of a sunflower, and a portion of the senior class speech dedicated in her memory. The speech will be written by the 2026 Senior Student Council.

The district stated that the plans were developed following a request made by members of the student body and in coordination with senior class leadership.

The district’s release stated that Ebersole “holds a special place in the hearts of many as well as with the Class of 2026” and emphasized its intent to honor her in a way that is “meaningful, respectful, and supported by both her family and the school community.”

When asked if the family had anything to say to the classmates and community members that have helped them through the situation, they answered: “We just want to thank them… at the end of the day for getting our sister the seat.

“Stand up for what is right and whatever you believe in – stand up for it.” They mentioned that the Class of 2026 is remarkable in the way they believe in themselves and don’t stand down.

Family members also expressed appreciation for the support shown by students and the broader community.

Graduation for the Bryan High School Class of 2026 is scheduled for May 24, 2026, where the memorial tribute will be included as part of the ceremony.