Edgerton High School To Honor Levi Hess At Graduation Ceremony

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Edgerton High School will honor the life and legacy of Levi Hess during its 2026 graduation ceremony. Levi, who was a junior, died at age 17 following a fatal car crash on Aug. 25, 2024.

Edgerton Superintendent Ben Wilhelm provided a statement regarding the memorial plans held for the Hess family.

“At the graduation ceremony, the life and legacy of Levi Hess will be honored in several meaningful ways. A flower will be placed on an empty chair as a symbol of remembrance, and the student’s name will be included in the program with a posthumous recognition.

“Following the conclusion of the ceremony and after the cap toss, a private gathering will be held for family and close community members. At that time, Levi’s parents will be presented with a diploma in recognition of his life,” the statement reads.

“We have a good plan in place for graduation,” said High School Principal Brett Grieser. “We have been in close communication with his family.”