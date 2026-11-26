CHRISTMAS CONCERT … Classical Bells, a handbell ensemble based in Livonia, Michigan, will share their Christmas repertoire on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m. in Bryan’s Wesley United Methodist Church sanctuary.

Classical Bells, a renowned and professional handbell ensemble based in Livonia, Michigan, will appear in Bryan on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m. The afternoon concert will be held in Bryan’s Wesley United Methodist Church sanctuary at 903 Center Street. The theme of the concert is “A Cozy Christmas with Classical Bells.” The concert is sponsored, in part, by the Ohio Arts Council.

Series members of Williams County Community Concerts already have tickets. Individual tickets the day of the performance will be available at the door for $25 in open seating. School-aged children will be admitted without charge. For further questions, call 419-636-3550.

Active since 1984, Classical Bells has the well-deserved reputation as “Michigan’s Premier Handbell Ensemble.” They boast the largest handbell and chime collection in the Midwest with six full octaves of each. The ensemble is noted for bringing music to life with their unique interpretive style, a technique they call “Ringing in Color.” They combine sensitive musical interpretation with technical skill, informal choreography and a dash of humor.

The concert in Bryan will feature contemporary works and seasonal classics such as “Ding Dong Merrily on High” and “Carol of the Bells” along with “Sleigh Ride” and other familiar carols. An audience sing-along will also be a part of the afternoon matinee.

Classical Bells performs year-round, both nationwide and regionally. They have also appeared across Michigan and as featured performers with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and the Michigan Opera Theater. In late November and throughout December, their Christmas concert is in heavy demand.

Members of the group hail from all over the metro Detroit area and participate in weekly rehearsals. They are led by artistic director Darlene Ebersole. Unlike traditional handbell choirs where the director stands in front, Ebersole stands behind and plays alongside the group while demanding precision and synergy from the ringers.

Classical Bells members share not only a passion for creative handbell performance, but for handbell education. They offer educational workshops and master classes in churches and communities and for school handbell choirs. They also host a Youth Summer Handbell Camp for children ages 10-14 to learn the art of handbells.

— Information Provided

Submit yours here.