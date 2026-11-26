A Wauseon woman was sentenced on Nov. 24, 2026, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Rebecca S. Woodring, age 49, previously pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Woodring did knowingly obtain, possess, or use methamphetamine.

Judge Linda J. Jennings, Judge by Assignment, sentenced Woodring to 3 years of community control. She ordered Woodring to be held at CCNO until she can enter the SEARCH Program in Bowling Green; pay prosecution costs, including supervision fees; be successfully discharged from the Lucas County Drug Court program; successfully complete the SEARCH Program and any recommended aftercare; be assessed for dual diagnosis and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; submit to random urinalysis and breath tests; consent to suspicionless searches; and comply with a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Woodring serving 6 to 12 months in prison.

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