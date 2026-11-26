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Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Sherree Grieser; daughter, Tiffani (Dylan) Coons; grandchildren, Taitlynn, Charles and Theodore Coons; siblings, Leslie Grieser, Janna (Jerry) Williams and Lisa (Larry) Gratz. He was preceded in death and reunited with his beloved cat, Toby; his parents, Wayne and Jane Grieser, and in-laws, Charles and Ruby Parent.
At Jerry’s request, there will be a Celebration of Life at The Barn Restaurant, 22611 State Route 2, Archbold, Ohio 43502 on Dec. 12, 2026, from noon to 2 p.m. Friends are invited to join the family to honor and celebrate Jerry.
In lieu of flowers, should family and friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to CHP – Defiance Inpatient Hospice.
To leave a special message for Jerry’s family please visit www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.”
Grisier Funeral Home – Archbold is honored to serve the Grieser Family.