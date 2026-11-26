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Truck Driver & Muscle Car Enthusiast Jerry W. Grieser, age 76, of Archbold, passed away on Saturday morning, Nov. 21, 2026 at CHP – Defiance Inpatient Hospice. He was born on Nov. 4, 1950 in Wauseon to Wayne and Jane (Blair) Grieser. He married the love of his life, Sherree L. (Parent) Grieser in West Unity on June 28, 1974 and she survives. Jerry was an over-the-road CDL truck driver for most of his life. For the past 18 years he was a truck driver with R & S Lines in Stryker, Ohio. He later drove for SNS Trucking out of Defiance. He was a muscle car enthusiast and was a drag racer in the 1980s at various drag strips in Ohio. He looked forward to Saturday mornings to the weekly McDonald’s coffee meet and greet where the latest “tea” was spilled.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Sherree Grieser; daughter, Tiffani (Dylan) Coons; grandchildren, Taitlynn, Charles and Theodore Coons; siblings, Leslie Grieser, Janna (Jerry) Williams and Lisa (Larry) Gratz. He was preceded in death and reunited with his beloved cat, Toby; his parents, Wayne and Jane Grieser, and in-laws, Charles and Ruby Parent.

At Jerry’s request, there will be a Celebration of Life at The Barn Restaurant, 22611 State Route 2, Archbold, Ohio 43502 on Dec. 12, 2026, from noon to 2 p.m. Friends are invited to join the family to honor and celebrate Jerry.

In lieu of flowers, should family and friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to CHP – Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

To leave a special message for Jerry’s family please visit www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.”

Grisier Funeral Home – Archbold is honored to serve the Grieser Family.