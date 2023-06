By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The City of Bryan saw the gathering of officials from all over Williams County, as well as residents from the tri-state area, to take part in the Bryan Jubilee.

The Jubilee took place June 15-17, and featured many cool vendors, rides, games, and prizes.

There was a Jubilee Parade on the 17th at 2 p.m. before the crowd started enjoying delicious foods and fun rides until the event packed up at 11 p.m.

Anna can be reached at anna@thevillagereporter.com