NLG Ministries Join Youth Summit In Montpelier

(PRESS RELEASE) Victor and Mary Juarez, founders of Never Let Go Ministries (NLG), along with Mandie Wolfrum, joined in the “Youth Summit/Your Choice Matters”, which was held at the Superior School in Montpelier on Thursday, May 11.

It was sponsored by Bethany Coutz and the ECHO coalition of Williams County! It was a very successful day with over 150 Williams County students attending.

It was a day geared to help the youth learn to make good choices in life. The keynote speaker, Jake White, came from Arizona to speak to the youth about his college years, and how he remained alcohol and drug free.

He travels to many schools throughout the nation to talk to the youth about how they can live a fun and successful life without alcohol and drugs.

Jake was a spark of energy and enthusiasm and shared his musical talent with the students by playing drums.

Never Let Go Ministries, Victor and Mary Juarez, and Mandie Wolfrum shared parts of their personal stories to a group of students in one of the breakout sessions.

There were several other breakout sessions with other organizations leading them, activities for the youth, and lunch was also provided.

It was a day of fun and awareness, to help our youth become successful in life.