Bryan Kiwanis Club Welcomes Students Of The Month

HONORING STUDENTS … The Kiwanis Club of Bryan welcomed the Students of the Month from Bryan High School for the month of September, 2025 at the Kiwanis meeting of September 24. The students are chosen by the school faculty for not only their academic achievements but also for their participation in extracurricular activities. The students shared with the club their most memorable high school experience as well as their plans for college next year. Pictured left to right are: Tucker Miller, Carter Luce and Jack Kennedy.