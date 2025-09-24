Tricounty REC Holds 88th Annual Meeting

Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative’s 88th Annual Meeting was held virtually on Wednesday, September 17, at 10:00 a.m., broadcast on the co-op’s YouTube channel.

Board election results were announced, with two districts up for election this year:

-District 4 trustee winner: Incumbent Kenneth Maag (representing Harrison and Monroe Townships in Henry County) was unopposed and reelected.

-District 7 trustee winner: Cheryl Chapa (representing portions of Swan Creek Township in Fulton County) was elected to the board.

This year’s trustee elections were conducted by mail and allowed for electronic voting through Tricounty’s website. Voting ran from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31 and was administered by Survey and Ballot Systems, an independent third-party company.

Members who tuned in to the meeting heard reports on the co-op’s financial standing and operations from board leadership.

Board President Marvin Green detailed more than $3.3 million was invested in the utility plant this year, which included the completion of the new Maroe Substation, upgrades to equipment, and rebuilding of aging distribution lines. Nearly $735,000 was also invested in maintenance and right-of-way work across Tricounty’s 624 miles of line.

CEO Brett Perkins reported that nearly $797,000 was returned to members in 2024 through capital credits retirements and estate payments, marking the 47th consecutive year of general retirements. Since 1950, the co-op has returned more than $22.6 million in capital credits to its member-owners.

Perkins noted the value of capital credits, saying, “Unlike investor-owned utilities, our members share in the success of the cooperative.

“Our capital credits retirements place us among the top 10% of co-ops in the nation when measured as a percentage of equity.”

Reliability was also a key focus of the meeting. Perkins highlighted the importance of the ongoing work to strengthen the system through line rebuilds and a 12.5-mile tie line between the McClure and Maroe substations.

The cooperative is also coordinating with its transmission provider on upgrades expected to be completed in 2026. “These investments strengthen reliability for our members,” Perkins said.

On rates, Perkins explained that while controllable costs have risen only 1-2% annually, uncontrollable expenses such as fuel and transmission have climbed at a much higher pace. PJM capacity prices recently increased 800%, which is reflected in the Power Cost Adjustment (PCA) line item on members’ bills.

“Our goal is always to keep rates competitive while maintaining financial strength,” Perkins said. “Tricounty remains one of the lowest-costing electric cooperatives in Ohio.”

Tricounty also reported another year with no lost-time accidents or electrical contacts. The co-op continues to prioritize safety through monthly employee trainings, high-voltage safety demonstrations, and safety education in the Ohio Cooperative Living magazine.

In addition, Tricounty awarded eight scholarships to area students in 2025 and hosted its annual Member Appreciation Day at Sauder Village in July, where more than 600 members and guests attended.

Perkins closed the meeting by thanking members for their continued support. “Our mission is to provide safe, reliable, and affordable electricity, 24/7, 365 days a year,” he said. “We encourage members to contact us with any questions about their co-op.”

Members can view the annual meeting broadcast online at www.tricountyelectriccoop.coop/virtual-annual-meeting or call the office at 419-256-7900 with questions.