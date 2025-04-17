Proposed Elimination Of Head Start Sparks Urgent Concern In Northwest Ohio

PRESS RELEASE – A recently reported proposal to eliminate all federal funding for Head Start has sent shockwaves through communities across the country—and right here in Northwest Ohio.

While the Trump administration’s federal budget proposal has not yet been formally released, a USA Today article published on April 11 suggests it includes the complete elimination of the Head Start program, a move that would have devastating consequences for children, families, and local economies.

For nearly 60 years, Head Start has received strong bipartisan support as a proven and effective model for early childhood education.

The program provides free, full-day education and wraparound support services for low-income children ages 0–5 and their families.

These services include health screenings, nutritious meals, family support, and connections to housing, food, and mental health resources.

Locally, Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) Head Start supports 344 children across Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, and Williams counties.

Many of these children face significant challenges—from food insecurity to instability in the home. “When basic needs go unmet at home, Head Start becomes more than a preschool—it becomes a safe, stable place where children can learn, grow, and be cared for,” said Amber Simmons, Director of Child Development at NOCAC Head Start.

If Head Start funding is eliminated, over 250 families in NOCAC’s Head Start service area will lose access to affordable, full-day care and education. While other childcare and preschool options exist, they often fall short.

Many are part-time or unaffordable for families living paycheck to paycheck. In many rural communities, Head Start is the only accessible option.

The effects would also ripple through the regional economy. NOCAC Head Start employs over 90 staff—a quarter of whom are former Head Start parents who now serve their communities as teachers, assistants, and family advocates.

Their lived experience allows them to connect with and support families in meaningful, compassionate ways that strengthen the program from within.

In Ohio alone, more than 27,000 children and pregnant women are served by Head Start and Early Head Start programs annually. Over 21,000 parents are able to work or attend school because of the support the program provides.

Eliminating this funding would not only harm children’s long-term outcomes, it would also jeopardize jobs, strain schools, and widen the gap for families already on the edge.

Research consistently shows that every $1 invested in Head Start returns $7–$10 in long-term economic benefits.

It prepares children for school, supports family stability, and strengthens communities. In NOCAC’s Head Start service area, the program also partners with public schools, health departments, and local colleges—connections that would be severed if funding is lost.

“We urge our community members to act,” said Angie Franklin, Executive Director of NOCAC. “Reach out to your elected officials. Tell them Head Start matters.”

“Not only is Head Start being impacted, but a range of essential community service programs are under threat—such as the HEAP and PIP utility assistance programs, homelessness assistance services, and food distribution through government commodities boxes.’

“These are vital supports our communities rely on to remain housed, nourished, and financially stable. We cannot afford to stay silent.”