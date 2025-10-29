Bryan Kiwanis Welcomes Aileen Meyer From Center For Community Impact Alliance

PRESS RELEASE/ THE VILLAGE REPORTER

NONPROFIT MISSION … The guest speaker at the Kiwanis Meeting on October 22, 2025, was Aileen Meyer who has established the Center for Community Impact Alliance. Their purpose is to build a rural social impact that leads the national conversation on sustainability, dignity and innovation; where communities no longer survive on scarcity but thrive through measurable mission impact. Mrs. Meyer has spent her working career in the nonprofit sector in various roles over the years. This venture is an effort to change the perception about nonprofit organizations needing to exist primarily through the outdated, restrictive narratives about nonprofit practices in areas like business operations, employee compensation, investments in advertising and marketing and taking risks in pursuit of new revenue. Mrs, Meyer cited the work of author Dan Pallotta, Uncharitable, that explores removing barriers to fund raising for nonprofits. Pictured left to right: Kiwanian and Program Host Dr, Shay Pursel, Dr. Pat Galdeen and Aileen Meyer.