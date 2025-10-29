First Responders Bring Holiday Cheer: Christmas For Kids Returns To Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY — The spirit of giving is alive and well in Fulton County as local police and fire/EMS departments announce the return of the beloved “Christmas for Kids” program this holiday season.

Designed to foster positive relationships between first responders and area youth, the initiative brings joy to children whose families are facing financial hardship.

Christmas for Kids offers a unique opportunity for children to spend quality time with police officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel.

The program not only provides holiday gifts, but also reinforces the importance of sharing, giving, and the value of community role models in the development of local youth.

“Our goal is to break down barriers and build trust between first responders and the communities we serve,” organizers shared. Christmas for Kids is about more than presents—it’s about connection, support, and showing children that their community cares.”

How the Program Works

Each child selected for the program will receive a Walmart gift card valued between $100 and $150, funded entirely by generous sponsors and private donations.

On December 13th, the participating children will gather at the Wauseon Police and Fire Departments around 9:00 a.m. Shortly after, a festive convoy of patrol cars, fire trucks, and ambulances—lights and sirens blazing—will escort the group to Walmart for a special shopping experience.

With the guidance of their first responder escorts, children can select gifts for themselves and their families. After shopping, participants are invited to spend time getting to know the officers and firefighters, building lasting relationships that extend beyond the holiday season.

How to Support Christmas for Kids

Community support is essential to the success of Christmas for Kids. Donations may be made by cash or check.

Checks should be written payable to the Wauseon Area Foundation with the memo “Christmas For Kids-Fulton County.”

Contributions can be mailed or dropped off at: 230 Clinton St., Wauseon, OH 43567, Attn: Christmas for Kids – Fulton County.

All donors will receive a charitable donation acknowledgment for tax purposes. Those making cash donations are asked to include their name and address for receipt.

Residents are also encouraged to help spread the word by liking and sharing the Wauseon Police Department’s Facebook page.

For questions or additional information, contact Officer Croninger at the Wauseon Police Department at WPD2689@wauseonpd.com or call 419-335-3821.