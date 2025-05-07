Montpelier Area Foundation Funds Library’s Innovative StoryWalk Project

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

GRANT MONEY … The Montpelier Area Foundation awarded the Montpelier Public Library a $5,300 grant to install 20 frames of a storybook on the paved portion of the Iron Horse River Trail in Montpelier. The goal is to complete the StoryWalk by this summer or early fall 2025, so people of all ages can walk from frame to frame and read each section of the book, even when the library is closed. The library will also host on-site programs to promote the addition of the new StoryWalk. If interested in financially supporting this program, the Friends of the Montpelier Library are still accepting donations. Pictured left to right during the check presentation are Montpelier Area Foundation member Jim Thompson, Montpelier Public Library Director Angela Humphrey, and Montpelier Area Foundation member Susan Rockey.