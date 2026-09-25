Bryan Kiwanis Welcomes School Year’s First Students Of The Month

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … The first Students of the Month for the 2026-27 school year joined the weekly Bryan Kiwanis Club meeting on Sept. 23. They are Piper Hanna and Elijah Cummins. The students are chosen by the Bryan High School faculty not only for their academic achievements but also for their participation in extracurricular activities. The students shared with the group their most memorable high school experience as well as their plans to further their education next fall after graduating from high school. Pictured L to R: Piper Hanna, Elijah Cummins.
Story updated September 25, 2026 at 12:13 a.m.