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Stryker Student Council Chalks The Walk For Mental Health Awareness

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PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
CHALK THE WALK … Stryker Student Council members recently celebrated Mental Health Awareness Month with a Chalk the Walk activity. Students used sidewalk chalk to create colorful artwork and write encouraging messages throughout the school community. Their messages helped promote kindness, mental health awareness and the importance of supporting one another.

 

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