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Stryker First Graders 3D Print Their Own Shoe-Tying Tools In Panther Tech

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PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
TYING PRACTICE … Stryker first-grade students were able to 3D print a shoe-tying aid in Panther Tech, taught by Larry Freshour, to practice their tying skills. Pictured showing off her work is Riley Schultz.

 

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