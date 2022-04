Facebook

GUEST SPEAKER … On April 26th 2022 the Bryan Lions Club welcomed Sam Byroads of SK Byroads Locksmith LTD. Mr. Byroads shared various types of locks with the club and also provided tips on how to maintain your locks at home. Shown are: Lion and program Chair Steve Brooks, Sam Byroads owner of SK Byroads LTD, Bryan Lions Club President Denver Henderson, and Arvon Byroads, the father of Sam Byroads. (PHOTO PROVIDED)