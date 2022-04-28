Village Of Edgerton To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Facebook

What better way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo than with a food truck, axe throwing, shopping, and music ?!

This year’s Cinco de Mayo Fun is presented by the Village of Edgerton is sure to impress the whole family – even the pickiest of eaters who aren’t fans of Mexican food!

There is a variety of food available in Downtown Edgerton during the event on Thursday May 5, 2022, covers multiple cuisines! Come enjoy the outdoors and beat the COVID blues.

Picnic tables are first come first serve, attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs.

Bring the family and enjoy food from 4p-7p in Edgerton from Lupita’s Mexican Food Truck, Hicksville, Ohio, Rita’s Family Dining, Subway, the Black Cow and Rockets Grub and Pub.